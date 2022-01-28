Tunisia thwarts alleged terrorist attack targeting tourist areas

Tunisian police thwarted an assault deliberate by a woman coming from Syria, the place she obtained coaching “with terrorist groups,” focusing on vacationer areas within the nation, the inside ministry mentioned on Friday.

It added that the lady, who was planning assaults with an explosive belt, was imprisoned.

The ministry mentioned the lady returned to Tunisia from Syria through Turkey on Jan. 10 after spending a 12 months of coaching in Syria, the place she deliberate the assault.

Tunisian safety forces have thwarted most militant plots in recent times and so they have change into extra environment friendly at responding to these assaults that do happen, Western diplomats say.

In November police shot and wounded an extremist who sought to assault them with a knife and cleaver within the capital.

The final main assaults in Tunisia came about in 2015 when militants killed scores of individuals in two separate assaults at a museum in Tunis and a seashore resort in Sousse.

