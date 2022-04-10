Tunisia to compensate revolution’s dead and wounded: President

Tunisian President Kais Saied introduced compensation on Sunday for the households of these killed and wounded within the 2011 revolution that introduced democracy to the nation.

Saied final month dissolved parliament, imposing one-man rule after governing by decree because the summer season. He has stated he was making an attempt to save lots of the north African nation from collapse.

The Tunisian dinar has fallen to three-year lows and a delegation is to go to Washington this month to hunt a cope with the International Monetary Fund

Saied’s decree on Saturday approves compensation for the households of “martyrs” and police and military killed and wounded defending the nation from what he referred to as “terrorist attacks” within the years after the revolution that sparked the Arab uprisings across the area.

Dozens of youths have been killed and a whole lot injured throughout an rebellion towards the rule of then-president Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali in 2011.

Saied has promised to uphold rights and freedoms received within the revolution, however his critics say his actions, which additionally embrace changing a physique that assured judicial independence, present he’s decided to cement one-man rule.

