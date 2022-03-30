Tunisia union warns of public sector strike against proposed reforms

Tunisia’s highly effective UGTT union warned on Wednesday that public sector employees might go on strike to reject a bundle of financial reforms proposed by the federal government that it stated included privatizations, wage freezes and cuts to subsidies.

“The Department of Public Sector and Public Service (within the UGTT) approved the principle of a general strike”, UGTT head Nourredine Taboubi informed a union assembly in Bizerte, including that the union’s excessive command would meet quickly.

Tunisia in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a rescue bundle to avert a disaster in its public funds.

