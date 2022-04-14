Tunisia will raise local fuel prices every month this year

Tunisia will elevate native gas costs each month this 12 months by a minimum of 3 p.c, an official within the vitality ministry mentioned on Thursday, which can imply a rise of not less than 30 p.c by the tip of 2022.

Tunisia raised gas costs by 5 p.c on Wednesday, its third hike this 12 months, following a pointy rise in oil costs in an effort to rein in its funds deficit.

The North African nation, affected by its worst monetary disaster, is making an attempt to agree on a brand new financing program with the International Monetary Fund in alternate for unpopular reforms together with cuts in gas and meals subsidies.

“The Finance Law says that there will be a monthly increase in fuel prices by 3 percent at least this year,” Afif Mabrouki, an official on the vitality ministry, mentioned.

Tunisia’s vitality commerce deficit within the first two months this 12 months jumped by 62 p.c from the identical interval final 12 months to $357 million, the vitality ministry mentioned on Thursday.

The reforms proposed to the IMF embrace a rise in gas and electrical energy costs, and a freeze on public-sector pay, strikes strongly rejected by the nation’s strongest labor union, which has threatened to go on common strike.

