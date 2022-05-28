Tunisian court bans travel for Ennahda party chief, 33 others

A courtroom in Tunisia has issued a journey ban on 34 individuals, together with the pinnacle of Ennahdha celebration, all suspected of involvement in an alleged parallel safety service reportedly put into place after the 2011 Tunisian revolution.

Ennahdha celebration chief Rachid Ghannouchi and 33 others have been focused in an investigation into the alleged service, dubbed the “secret apparatus,” which has been blamed by some for the still-unsolved murders of two leftist militants in 2013.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The spokeswoman for the courtroom in Ariana, Fatma Bougottaya, claimed on Friday night time that the suspects had illegally gained entry to info regarding state establishments and allegedly shared it with somebody with no official cause to have it, which quantities to an abuse of energy. She didn’t elaborate.

The journey bans had been issued on orders of Justice Minister Leila Jaffel, the courtroom spokeswoman instructed Radio Mosaique.

Ghannouchi, who additionally headed Tunisia’s parliament — which was suspended then dissolved by Tunisian President Kais Saied — stated in an announcement that the “so-called secret apparatus is pre-fabricated” and represents a “falsification of facts.” He denounced “a deliberate operation” by authorities “with a goal of distracting the public from true problems” just like the political and financial disaster and social issues within the North African nation.

He denounced “continued pressure exercised by President Saied” on the judiciary, which he has ordered to hunt out corruption.

Ghannouchi, an adamant adversary of the president, has denounced the exceptional and controversial measures taken by Saied final July 25 as a “coup d’etat,” claiming the objective was to revive a dictatorship in Tunisia.

Saied conferred on himself sweeping powers. Besides dissolving parliament, Saied fired the prime minister and gave himself the facility to rule by decree — measures the president claimed had been wanted to “save the country from imminent peril” and combat widespread corruption.

Under stress from Tunisia’s allies, who’re involved about democratic backsliding in Tunisia, Saied has laid out a roadmap that foresees organizing a referendum on July 25 on political reforms to amend the structure, then holding a parliamentary election on Dec. 17.

Read extra:

Thousands in Tunisia protest against president, demand democratic return

Tunisian president Kais Saied’s backers rally to demand clampdown on opposition

Tunisia denies report of former PM Jebali’s arrest