Tunisian judges’ association calls President Saied’s move to sack judges a ‘massacre’

The Tunisian Judges Association on Thursday known as the president’s determination to sack dozens of judges as a “massacre” and known as on members to oppose it.

President Kais Saied on Wednesday dismissed 57 judges, accusing them of corruption and defending terrorists in a purge of the judiciary – his newest step to tighten his grip on energy within the North African nation.

The Judges Association stated the transfer goals to permit him to affect the judiciary and create vacancies to nominate his

loyalists.

