Tunisian judges say dissolving judicial council is a dangerous retreat

Tunisia’s affiliation of judges stated on Sunday that President Kais Saied’s determination to dissolve the North African nation’s supreme judicial council was a harmful and unprecedented retreat from constitutional positive aspects it had made.

The affiliation, which is probably the most consultant physique for judges in Tunisia, in a press release that the transfer represented an effort to dominate the judiciary underneath a system through which all energy is concentrated within the arms of the President.

Saied introduced the choice in a single day, the newest step in a consolidation of energy after he dismissed parliament and sacked the prime minister in July, promising to remake Tunisia’s democratic structure in strikes his critics name a coup.

