Tunisian judges to strike for a week in protest over purge

Tunisia’s judges will droop work in courts for every week and maintain a sit-in to protest in opposition to a purge of their ranks, amid rising tensions over the president’s makes an attempt to consolidate one-man rule.

President Kais Saied this week dismissed 57 judges, accusing them of corruption and defending terrorists in a crackdown on the judiciary – his newest step to tighten his grip on energy within the North African nation.

Judge Hammadi Rahmani mentioned a gathering of judges on Saturday voted unanimously to droop work in all courts, and to begin the sit-in.

The strike will begin on Monday in all judicial establishments and could possibly be prolonged, Anas Hamaidi, president of the Association of Judges, mentioned.

Last summer time, Saied seized govt energy in a transfer his foes known as a coup, earlier than setting apart the 2014 structure to rule by decree and dismissing the elected parliament.

Among the judges fired this week was Youssef Bouzaker, the previous head of the Supreme Judicial Council whose members Saied changed this yr.

The council had acted as the principle guarantor of judicial independence since Tunisia’s 2011 revolution that launched democracy.

In a session attended by a whole lot of judges, a few of the dismissed judges mentioned the purge got here after they rejected

interventions from the justice minister and in some instances from folks surrounding the president.

“This injustice will not pass in silence … These free voices will never be silenced,” Hamaidi mentioned. “The attack was not only against judges, but on the law and freedoms.”

Rached Ghannouhci, the speaker of dissolved parliament known as in assertion for “national forces, parties, civil society, to stand by the judges in resisting the brutal dictatorship to preserve an independent judiciary.”

Saied’s purge of the judiciary sparked worldwide outrage. Washington accused him of undermining Tunisia’s democratic establishments.

