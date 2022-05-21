Tunisian parties vow to fight President Saied’s ‘autocratic rule’

Tunisia’s political events pledged to battle President Kais Saied’s determination to exclude them from key political reforms together with the drafting of a brand new structure, accusing him of looking for to consolidate autocratic rule.

Saied, who took government energy final summer season and dissolved parliament to rule by decree, has since stated he’ll change the democratic 2014 structure with a brand new structure through a July 25 referendum and maintain new parliamentary elections in December.

On Friday, he named a legislation professor to go an advisory committee of authorized and political science specialists to draft the new constitution for a “new republic”, excluding political events from the method.

The National Salvation Front, an umbrella for a number of events and activists together with Ennahda, Heart of Tunisia, Karama and the Citizens Against the Coup coalition, decried the transfer as one other harmful step in the direction of entrenching one-man rule.

“We will face the new step of his autocratic rule with protests in streets and by uniting the opposition front to overthrow the coup,” Ennahda official Riadh Chaibi informed Reuters.

Saied denies his opponents’ accusations that he staged a coup to grab energy, saying his intervention was authorized and essential to avoid wasting Tunisia from years of political paralysis and financial stagnation by the hands of a corrupt, self-serving elite who had taken management of presidency.

The president has nonetheless attracted broad opposition throughout Tunisia’s political spectrum.

The Free Constitutional Party, whose chief Abir Moussi is a supporter of the late autocratic president, Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, and a bitter foe of Ennahda, additionally rejected the transfer to exclude events from the drafting of a brand new structure and different reforms. It known as for a mass protest on June 18.

“What is happening is a dictatorship but we will not leave Tunisia hostage in Saied hands,” Moussi stated.

In a joint assertion, the Attayar, Republican and Ettakatol events known as on events, civil society and nationwide leaders to confront “this farce and overthrow the coup.”

