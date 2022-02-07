Tunisian police lock doors of Supreme Judicial Council offices, says council head

Tunisian police have locked the doorways of the Supreme Judicial Council, which President Kais Saied dissolved on Sunday, and have stopped workers from coming into, the pinnacle of the council instructed Reuters on Monday.

Saied’s announcement has raised fears for the rule of regulation in Tunisia after his seizure of virtually whole energy final summer time in a transfer his critics name a coup, with judges associations accusing him of an unlawful act that undermines judicial independence.

Tunisia’s affiliation of judges stated on Sunday that President Kais Saied’s resolution to dissolve the North African nation’s supreme judicial council was a harmful and unprecedented retreat from constitutional positive aspects it had made.

Saied’s in a single day resolution is the newest step in a consolidation of energy after he dismissed parliament and sacked the prime minister in July, promising to remake Tunisia’s democratic structure in strikes his critics name a coup.

