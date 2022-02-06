Tunisian president dissolves Supreme Judicial Council

Tunisian President Kais Saied mentioned on Sunday he has determined to dissolve the Supreme Judicial Council, the physique that offers with judicial independence, a controversial transfer that can spark a battle over the judiciary.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Saied’s determination caps months of his sharp criticism of the judges, when he repeatedly mentioned he wouldn’t enable judges to behave as if they’re a state, as a substitute of being a operate of the state. Saied has continuously criticized the judiciary’s delay in issuing rulings in circumstances of corruption and terrorism.

Saied mentioned the council has grow to be a factor of the previous, including that he’ll subject a short lived decree to the council. He gave no particulars in regards to the decree.

Saied, who dismissed the federal government and suspended parliament final July in a transfer that his opponents described as a coup, faces widespread criticism after he seized all energy and rejected dialogue with all political events.

The Supreme Judicial Council is an impartial and constitutional establishment that was shaped in 2016. Its powers embody guaranteeing the independence of the judiciary, disciplining judges and granting them skilled promotions.

Last month, Saied revoked all monetary privileges for council members.

Read extra:

Economic pain threatens social and political chaos in Tunisia

Tunisia thwarts alleged terrorist attack targeting tourist areas

Tunisia police use water cannon on protesters