Tunisian president dissolves top judicial watchdog, accuses it of bias | News24

Tunisian President Kais Saied has dissolved a serious impartial judicial watchdog, he mentioned Sunday, accusing it of bias and dealing for particular pursuits.

The Superior Council of the Judiciary (CSM) “is a thing of the past”, the president mentioned in a video, accusing the physique chargeable for appointing judges of corruption and delaying politically delicate investigations, together with into the assassinations of left-wing activists in 2013.

Tunisia was the one democracy to emerge from the Arab Spring revolts of a decade in the past, however civil society teams and Saied’s opponents have expressed worry of a slide again to the authoritarianism seen underneath long-time dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

Observers say the federal government is searching for to clamp down on the Islamist-inspired Ennahda social gathering, which has managed parliament and the varied governments for the reason that 2011 revolution which toppled Ben Ali.

Saied has concentrated all govt energy since July 25, when he dismissed his Prime Minister and suspended parliament – a choice described as a coup by Ennahda and different opposition figures. He has since dominated by decree.

The “July 25 movement” – composed of his high supporters – Saturday known as on the president to dissolve the CSM with a view to “purge” the judiciary of “corrupt magistrates”.

“Unfortunately in this country, some judges in the courts have manipulated the Chokri Belaid case,” mentioned Saied, referring to a leftist chief who was shot thrice exterior his residence in February 2013.

“This is not the first trial where they have tried to hide the truth for years,” he added.

A serious demonstration is deliberate for Sunday in Tunis to commemorate the assassination of Belaid and of Mohamed Brahmi, killed in related circumstances in July the identical yr.

“In this council, positions and appointments are sold and made according to affiliations,” mentioned the top of state.

“You cannot imagine the money that certain judges have been able to receive, billions and billions,” he added.