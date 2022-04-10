Tunisian protesters accuse President Kais Saied of ‘failed dictatorship’

Tunisians on Sunday protested in opposition to President Kais Saied, accusing him of imposing one-man rule within the North African nation after he dissolved parliament final month.

A political disaster within the nation intensified final month when greater than half of the members of parliament held an internet session to revoke Saied’s decrees.

“We are facing a failed dictatorship that is leading the country to an economic disaster… We will continue to protest in the streets until a coup is forced to reverse its decisions,” Chaima Issa, an activist, mentioned.

Many members of parliament participated within the protest on Sunday, which befell with a heavy presence of anti-riot police. Protesters chanted: “The people want to overthrow the coup.”

“We will continue to resist the coup and we will not retreat. We will not accept this dictatorship,” Samira Chaouchi, one among two deputy audio system of parliament, mentioned.

After final month’s on-line session, which Saied dissolved, anti-terrorism police summoned the primary opposition determine Rached Ghannouchi and different lawmakers for questioning, prompting criticism from overseas in addition to at dwelling.

Ghannouchi, who’s the parliament’s speaker and head of Islamist Ennahda get together, mentioned different digital classes can be convened.

A delegation from the European Parliament will go to Tunisia on Monday to induce the return of the democracy established after the 2011 revolution that ended the autocratic rule of the late President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

Saied, took management of govt energy in the course of final yr and has dominated by decree, which his opponents describe as a coup.

He has rejected his opponents’ accusations and mentioned he would maintain talks on political reforms, however that “traitors and thieves” wouldn’t take part.

Saied has beforehand mentioned he would type a committee to rewrite the structure, put it to a referendum in July after which maintain parliamentary elections in December.

The nation’s two most important events Ennahda and Free Constitutional, that are bitterly opposed, have each mentioned they may oppose these plans.

