Tunisia’s foreign currency reserves rise to $8 billion

Tunisia’s international forex reserves rose to $8 billion, or 130 days’ value of imports, boosted by an increase in remittances from staff overseas and a $700 million mortgage from the Africa Export Import Bank, central financial institution figures confirmed on Friday.

Last week Tunisia’s reserves have been equal to 115 days of imports.

Tourism revenues from the start of this yr till April 10 additionally elevated 48 % in contrast with the identical interval final yr, to succeed in 600 million dinars ($200 million).

Tunisia, which is experiencing a extreme monetary disaster, is hoping that remittances from staff overseas and the important tourism sector will assist forestall a collapse within the public funds.

The authorities expects to welcome 4.7 million vacationers this yr.

Tunisia’s remittances from staff overseas from the beginning of January as much as April 10 rose 15 % year-on-year to $630 million.

Remittances in all of 2021 hit a report 7.5 billion Tunisian dinars.

