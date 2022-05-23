Tunisia’s powerful union approves strike in public services and state firms

Tunisia’s highly effective UGTT union mentioned its highest authority had on Monday permitted a nationwide strike in public providers and state companies to defend the financial rights of staff, after the federal government refused to extend wages.

The date of strike could be introduced later, Sami Tahri, the spokesman of UGTT union, mentioned.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

UGTT Union is a serious political participant in Tunisia with about 1,000,000 members and the flexibility to paralyze the financial system with

strikes.

Read extra: Tunisia economy grows by 2.4 pct in Q1 2022