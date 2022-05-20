Tunisia’s President Saied excludes parties from preparing new constitution

Tunisian President Kais Saied named a legislation professor to go an advisory committee to draft a brand new structure for a “new republic,” the presidency stated on Friday, excluding political events from restructuring the political system.

Saied has consolidated his one-man rule since seizing govt energy final summer season and dissolving the parliament to rule by decree in strikes his foes name a coup.

He has since stated he’ll substitute the democratic 2014 structure with a brand new structure by way of a referendum on July 25 and have new parliamentary elections in December.

The committee headed by legislation professor Sadok Belaid consists of deans of Law and Political Sciences. It should submit its report on June 20 to the president, the official gazette stated.

In parallel, one other committee was established, comprising six nationwide organizations, together with the highly effective UGTT Labour Union, to submit proposals for reforms. This committee additionally doesn’t embody any political social gathering.

In the primary response to the president’s appointment of an advisory physique to organize a brand new structure and suggest financial and political reforms, the UGTT stated it rejects the proposals.

Saied’s opponents accuse him of making an attempt to consolidate one man rule and his actions have been criticized overseas too. He rejects the accusations and says he isn’t a dictator and needs to alter Tunisia after “a decade of ruin.”

Western international locations have urged a dialogue wherein unions, political events and civil society take part to return Tunisia to a democratic path to assist it financially because the nation suffers its worst monetary disaster.

Saied’s consolidation of energy has accelerated this 12 months – he changed the highest judicial physique and threatened to limit civil society teams, giving the 64-year-old virtually whole management.

This month Saied additionally appointed a brand new election fee, seizing management of one of many final unbiased our bodies within the North African nation and casting doubt on electoral integrity.

