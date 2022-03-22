Tunisia’s president says all can express views on new political system | News24

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied provides a press convention on the second day of a European Union African Union summit at The European Council Building in Brussels.

Everyone in Tunisia can have an opportunity to specific their views on plans for a brand new political system earlier than a panel provides instructions for constitutional reforms, President Kais Saied stated on Monday.

Saied faces robust criticism that he seeks to ascertain one-man rule since he monopolised the manager authorities and suspended parliament final 12 months, with a protest on Sunday by greater than 2 000 folks within the capital the most recent present of disfavour.

In Monday’s speech on state tv, Saied stated he would go forward along with his preliminary plan for a referendum on constitutional adjustments on 25 July.

Saied added:

Work will proceed to go to a referendum on 25 July, after which everybody shall be concerned in expressing their opinions and options for the brand new political system.

His feedback got here on the expiry of a deadline for an internet session began two months in the past to find out the views of Tunisians on political and financial points, though nearly 500 000 participated within the nation of 12 million.

The remarks could suggest that Saied may settle for talks with political opponents, though he has beforehand stated he rejects sterile dialogue with these he calls corrupt and traitors.

Saied didn’t say how folks may specific their views within the new system, though key gamers, such because the highly effective labour union UGTT, really feel the one approach ahead is thru nationwide dialogue on political and financial reforms.

Sunday’s protesters within the capital referred to as for the return of the democratic system.

Most political events have dismissed the web session as a fraud and a bid by Saied to impose his political undertaking, though the chief referred to as it an embodiment of the slogan of the Tunisian revolution, “The people want”.