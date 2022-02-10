Tunisia’s president to change judicial council, rejects foreign criticism

Tunisian President Kais Saied will change the Supreme Judicial Council however not abolish it, the justice minister mentioned on Wednesday, days after the president said his plan to dissolve the physique met intense criticism, together with from Western donors whose assist is required to avert a disaster in public funds.

The president, nonetheless, mentioned later within the day that he rejected “foreign interference” following the widespread criticism after he introduced plans on Sunday to dissolve the physique that ensures judicial independence.

Justice Minister Leila Jaffel mentioned on tv that Saied would preserve the council as a constitutional establishment however change the legislation regulating it and arrange a brief judicial authority within the meantime.

Jaffel gave no particulars as to how the council’s composition or function would change, or concerning the composition, function or tenure of the short-term authority.

She added that the preparation of the brand new legislation might be participatory and democratic.

Critics, which additionally embody judges, rights teams, and opposition events, mentioned abolishing the council would undermine judicial independence and will assist Saied cement one-man rule after his suspension of parliament and seizure of broad powers final yr, which critics name a coup.

But Saied mentioned his nation doesn’t settle for being within the place of a pupil who receives classes.

“There are countries that do not have a Supreme Judicial Council…Tunisia is a sovereign state and we are not a garden of anyone,” Saied mentioned throughout a gathering with the overseas minister printed on the presidency Facebook web page.

