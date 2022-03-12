Tunnel vision: Evidence mounts on key question in Roberts-Smith trial

All SAS witnesses have been given pseudonyms to guard their identities.

Person 42 instructed the Federal Court in Sydney that “at least” two however “no more than three” Afghan males had been discovered within the tunnel, and that they “came out unarmed” and providing no resistance.

Another soldier, Person 40, who was second- in-command of one of many SAS patrols, stated he noticed two males emerge from the tunnel, together with a male with a limp, who lifted his trousers to indicate a prosthetic leg.

He instructed the courtroom the boys had been searched, then “marched off” by Roberts-Smith and one other soldier. He later noticed {a photograph} of the physique of the person with the factitious leg pinned up on a wall again on the SAS bar, the Fat Lady’s Arms. He stated there was a hearsay across the base that the “person was killed on site, execution style”.

Person 18 was in one other a part of the compound when he heard the decision exit on the troop radio {that a} tunnel entrance had been discovered and “a person or people” had been pulled from it. He stated he went to help, however solely had a agency recollection of 1 Afghan prisoner standing close to the tunnel, hand-cuffed and wearing white.