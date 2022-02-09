Tupou: ‘Show me the money’

Rugby Australia officers could have to dig deep into their pockets to stop Reds star Taniela Tupou enjoying for an abroad membership after subsequent 12 months.

Powerhouse Wallabies prop Taniela Tupou has joked with Rugby Australia to “show me the money” to maintain him from persevering with his membership profession abroad following subsequent 12 months’s World Cup.

Despite his love for the Queensland Reds, Tupou is but to resolve the place his future will lie past the 2023 World Cup in France.

He teased Wallabies coach Dave Rennie in regards to the phrases of a long-term contract to make sure he stayed in Australia following the conclusion of his present deal subsequent 12 months.

“Show me the money,” a laughing Tupou mentioned.

“I’m joking – I’m not joking though. Come on Rennie.”

However, Tupou was critical about his fondness for Queensland.

“I’ve loved it. I’m so grateful for the Reds,” he mentioned.

“They trust me … and I gave my all every year.

“I can’t picture being anywhere else.

“I’ve got this year and next year. I’ll do everything I can to help this team win, but we’ll see how we go after that.”

Tonga-born Tupou can also be grateful for the organisation of a charity match this month at Suncorp Stadium between a Vintage Reds XV and Tongan Invitational XV.

The sport will assist increase funds for the battered South Pacific island nation’s restoration effort following the eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai underwater volcano and tsunami final month.

“My mum’s village is fine, but my dad’s island is gone, nothing there, but it could be worse,” Tupou mentioned.

“It’s so good to see the rugby community helping each other.

“People are willing to help my little island country.

“You grow up with no phone, no nothing, so I’m sure some kids will appreciate some clothes, toys, books.”