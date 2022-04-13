Turbulence Across Eurasia Will Not Slow Kazakhstan’s Progress

The unfolding occasions in the post-Soviet house are difficult, however they won’t derail our country’s march ahead. – writes Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ,President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Russian-Ukraine battle is a tragedy the dimensions of which the European continent has not skilled since way back. Just two months prior to the outbreak of this battle, Kazakhstan skilled its personal tragedy: nationwide demonstrations that escalated to violence unprecedented in this nation’s thirty years of independence. We are nonetheless recovering from these wounds, however we are totally dedicated to be taught classes and to boldly deal with challenges and transfer ahead.

Eurasia has all the time been a dynamic area, however concerted efforts should be made to maintain it peaceable, open, and affluent. As the President of Kazakhstan, the most important ex-Soviet state after the Russian Federation, I have to battle for these objectives.

As states that share the longest border on the earth Kazakhstan and Russia get pleasure from particular relations of mutual cooperation. Meanwhile we even have deep traditions of pleasant relations with Ukraine. We respect its territorial integrity—because the overwhelming majority of the world does.

We hope for a swift and simply decision of the battle in accordance with UN Charter. I have been in direct communications with Presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky urging for dialogue and peaceful settlement of hostilities. Kazakhstan is each keen and capable of proceed its function as worldwide mediator.

Sadly, the state of affairs in Ukraine will not be the one shock that has befallen this nook of Eurasia. Our nation remains to be therapeutic from the tragic occasions of this January when peaceable protests turned violent. We want to make sure that violence is not going to reoccur. The first step is acknowledging that the respectable issues of our folks might be voiced with out worry of violence or persecution. The subsequent step is taking motion.

On March 16, I launched landmark reforms which will construct upon and speed up Kazakhstan’s modernization. They are designed to deal with the socio-economic and civic grievances voiced by Kazakhstan’s residents. We heard their voices loud and clear.

Advertisement

The nation is embarking on an unprecedented decentralization of state energy, enhancing checks and balances. Corruption and nepotism is not going to be tolerated. Concentration of political energy and accumulation of wealth within the fingers of some should be reversed if this nation is to prosper.

We are coming into a new period in Kazakhstan’s democratic transformation. Key governmental our bodies, such because the Office of the President, Parliament, native administrations, in addition to the judiciary, and the regulation enforcement system, will likely be completely reformed. There will likely be zero tolerance for torture.

Indeed, political powers will likely be rebalanced shifting this nation from a “super-presidential” to a “normative presidential” mannequin of presidency. Through new constitutional amendments, Parliament’s authorities will likely be strengthened, a blended voting system will likely be launched that would come with political celebration lists and single-seat districts, and boundaries to the formation of latest political events will likely be eased, offering for political range.

A brand new Constitutional Court will likely be created, rising the power and the transparency of the judiciary; the Chief Justice would require Senate affirmation.

I’ve voluntarily curtailed the facility of my workplace by lowering the variety of presidentially appointed senators from fifteen to 10. Of the ten appointees, half will now be really helpful by the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, a consultative physique that unites the assorted ethnic teams in our nation.

Perhaps most significantly, constitutional adjustments will place extra energy within the fingers of akims (governors) of the districts, cities, and rural districts. From now on, they will likely be completely accountable to the folks.

Our authorities has listened fastidiously to civil society and public opinion within the design of these reforms. Economically, our system should work for all folks, not only for the only a few, as has typically been the case up to now.

Growth that isn’t inclusive will not be sustainable. Furthermore, the super wealth collected by the oligarchs and their monopolies will likely be redirected in the direction of the working and center lessons of this nation.

The authorities understands the necessity to deal with inequality urgently. As the financial system grows, so ought to livelihoods. The authorities has been tasked to develop a program to extend wages and cut back poverty. To that finish, I have mandated a 40 p.c enhance within the minimal wage, in addition to wage will increase for public sector staff. Small companies will see their tax burdens shrink whereas Kazakhstan’s extractive corporations will shoulder a bigger and extra simply share of the financial burden.

These reforms signify an inflection level for our folks. We select to speed up somewhat than to stagnate. And we’re decided. We nonetheless have far to go. Both domestically or internationally, partnership is nonetheless the one solution to construct a greater frequent way forward for peace and prosperity. We wish to strengthen our three-decade sturdy friendship and cooperation with Europe and the United States.

Only collectively can we steer Eurasia in the direction of this purpose.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Share this text: