Turkey: 19 migrants now found dead at border with Greece

Turkish authorities on Thursday discovered seven extra useless our bodies close to Turkey’s border with Greece, elevating to 19 the variety of migrants who’ve frozen to loss of life on the frontier.

Turkey has blamed Greece for the deaths, accusing Greek border guards of illegally pushing the migrants again over the frontier. Greece has strongly rejected the accusation.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed on Thursday to reveal what he stated was Greece’s unlawful pushback of migrants at each event.

Turkey’s inside minister stated Wednesday that 12 migrants had died after allegedly being pushed again into Turkey. He stated they have been discovered close to the border, “without shoes and stripped of their clothes.” One of the migrants was discovered alive however later died in a hospital. There was no details about the migrants’ nationalities.

An announcement from the governor’s workplace for the border province of Edirne stated seven extra our bodies have been discovered on Thursday. The state-run Anadolu Agency stated gendarmerie forces have been looking the realm with the assistance of drones and that medical groups have been on stand-by.

Turkey is a serious crossing level for migrants from the Middle East, Asia and Africa in search of a greater life in European Union international locations.

Most attempt to cross into Greece, a key gateway to the EU for folks fleeing struggle or poverty, by both crossing the northeastern land border or cramming into smuggling boats headed for the japanese Aegean Sea islands.

Speaking to reporters earlier than departing for a go to to Ukraine, Erdogan stated he would deliver up the difficulty of the alleged ill-treatment of migrants by Greece throughout each assembly he holds with world leaders. He additionally accused the European Union of not talking out in opposition to unlawful pushbacks of migrants and the EU’s border and coast guard company, Frontex, of allegedly “supporting” Greece.

“We will lead our struggle in front of the world,” he stated. “We will continue to be on the side of the oppressed. We consider this to be our humanitarian and Islamic duty.”

Greece’s Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi on Wednesday described the deaths as a “tragedy” however strongly denied the declare that Greek forces had pushed again the migrants, insisting that the migrants by no means made it to the border.

He additionally accused Turkey of failing to forestall migrants from approaching the border space and endeavor “these dangerous journeys.”

