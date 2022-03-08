Turkey and Russia can use dollar, euro, ruble, gold and yuan in trade – Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 7

Trend:

Turkey and Russia can use greenback, euro, ruble, gold and yuan in

commerce, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan mentioned throughout a

phone dialog with Russian President Vladimir Putin

yesterday, Trend

studies citing Turkish media.

According to the knowledge, Vladimir Putin, in flip, will give

directions to ship 30 ships loaded with sunflower oil and wheat,

that are within the Sea of Azov.