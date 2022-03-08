Europe
Turkey and Russia can use dollar, euro, ruble, gold and yuan in trade – Erdogan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 7
Trend:
Turkey and Russia can use greenback, euro, ruble, gold and yuan in
commerce, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan mentioned throughout a
phone dialog with Russian President Vladimir Putin
yesterday, Trend
studies citing Turkish media.
According to the knowledge, Vladimir Putin, in flip, will give
directions to ship 30 ships loaded with sunflower oil and wheat,
that are within the Sea of Azov.