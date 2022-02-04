Turkey, Armenia plan second round of talks on February 24 in Vienna

Special envoys from Turkey and Armenia will maintain a second spherical of talks on Feb. 24 in Vienna to normalise ties after many years of animosity, the Turkish Foreign Ministry mentioned on Thursday.

Last month, Turkey and Armenia held what each hailed as “positive and constructive” talks in Moscow, the primary in additional than a decade, elevating hopes that diplomatic relations might be established and their land border – shut since 1993 – reopened.

Turkey has had no diplomatic or industrial ties with its small japanese neighbour because the Nineties. The talks in Moscow had been the primary try to revive hyperlinks since a 2009 peace accord that was by no means ratified.

Ankara has mentioned it needs the normalisation talks to be held both in Turkey or Armenia after the primary spherical. However, its overseas ministry mentioned on Thursday the subsequent assembly can be in Vienna, with out elaborating.

The two nations are at odds over a number of points, primarily the 1.5 million folks Armenia says had been killed in a genocide by Ottoman Turkish forces in 1915.

Turkey accepts that many Armenians residing within the Ottoman Empire had been killed in clashes with Ottoman forces throughout World War One, however contests the figures and denies the killings had been systematic or constituted genocide.

Turkey additionally backed its ally Azerbaijan towards ethnic Armenian forces in a 2020 battle which noticed Baku regain swathes of land within the Nagorno-Karabakh territory. But Ankara has since referred to as for a rapprochement between Baku and Yerevan.

As a part of the normalisation course of, Turkey and Armenia on Wednesday restarted industrial constitution flights between Istanbul and Yerevan after two years.

