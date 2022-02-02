Turkey, Armenia resume charter flights amid thawing ties

Charter flights between Istanbul and Yerevan resumed after a two-year hiatus on Wednesday amid efforts by Turkey and Armenia to normalize strained ties.

A Fly One Armenia aircraft, with 64 passengers on board, landed at Istanbul Airport Wednesday night, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. A aircraft belonging to Turkish low-cost Pegasus Airlines was scheduled to take off from Istanbul’s second airport, Sabiha Gokcen, for Yerevan at 11:55 pm (2115 GMT).

Turkey and Armenia have appointed particular envoys in a bid to finish their decades-long hostile relationship and to ascertain diplomatic ties. The envoys held their first assembly in Moscow final month and each nations mentioned their talks had been held in a “positive and constructive atmosphere.”

Turkey was among the many first nations to acknowledge Armenia’s independence following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, however the two neighbors don’t have any diplomatic ties.

Turkey, a detailed ally of Azerbaijan, shut down its border with Armenia in 1993, in a present of solidarity with Baku, which was locked in a battle with Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh area.

In 2020, Turkey strongly backed Azerbaijan within the six-week battle with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh, which ended with a Russia-brokered peace deal that noticed Azerbaijan achieve management of a big a part of the area.

Turkey and Armenia even have a greater than century-old bitter relationship over the deaths of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians in massacres, deportations and compelled marches that started in 1915 in Ottoman Turkey.

Historians extensively view the occasion as genocide. Turkey vehemently rejects the label, conceding that many died in that period, however insisting that the loss of life toll is inflated and the deaths resulted from civil unrest

