Turkey-Azerbaijan energy cooperation is of strategic importance – Turkish president

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 4. The power
cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan is of strategic
significance, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip
Erdogan stated in an enchantment, which was learn out by Ambassador of
Turkey to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci throughout a particular session on ‘Path
to Zero Emissions: Developing the Green Energy Potential of the
Liberated Territories’ on the sidelines of the Baku Energy Week in
Shusha on June 4, Trend studies.

