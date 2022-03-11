Turkey begins evacuation of kyiv embassy: Official

Turkey has begun evacuating its embassy employees in Kyiv as Russian troops edged nearer to the Ukrainian capital, an official instructed AFP on Friday.

The advance of Russian forces continued Friday in opposition to the capital Kyiv, which dangers being solely surrounded.

“We are evacuating embassy staff for security reasons,” the official, who wished to stay nameless, instructed AFP.

The Turkish embassy might be relocated to Chernivtsi close to the Romanian border.

Turkey was one of many final international locations – together with Poland – which remained in Kyiv regardless of the deteriorating scenario on the bottom.

Nearly 20,000 individuals have already been evacuated Wednesday and Thursday from the Kyiv area, in accordance with Ukrainian authorities.

Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko mentioned Thursday that half the town’s inhabitants had fled and the capital “has been transformed into a fortress.”

“Every street, every building, every checkpoint has been fortified.”

More than 2.5 million people have already fled the war in Ukraine and two million others have been internally displaced for the reason that launch of the Russian invasion, the UN introduced on Friday.

