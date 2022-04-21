Turkey calls in Iraq envoy to defend new offensive

Turkey on Thursday summoned Baghdad’s prime envoy to defend its determination to launch a navy marketing campaign in opposition to Kurdish militants in northern Iraq.

Iraq’s cost d’affaires was referred to as in a day after officers in Baghdad denied Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s declare that they backed the offensive.

Turkey launched its third marketing campaign in northern Iraq since 2020 on Sunday, utilizing particular forces and fight drones to assault fighters from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has been proscribed as a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey’s push into the mountains of northern Iraq was being performed in “close cooperation with the central Iraqi government and the regional administration in northern Iraq.”

The Iraqi overseas ministry stated Erdogan’s declare was “not true.”

The ministry for Iraqi peshmerga fighters within the nation’s autonomous Kurdish area additionally denied any cooperation or participation within the Turkish offensive.

Turkey’s overseas ministry issued a softly-worded assertion saying it referred to as in Baghdad’s envoy to convey its displeasure with the “unfounded allegations” made within the wake of Erdogan’s assertion in Iraq.

“As long as the Iraqi authorities do not take concrete and effective steps [against the rebels] and the threat posed by them from Iraq continues, our country will take the necessary measures on the basis of its right of self-defense,” Turkish ministry stated.

Some analysts imagine that Iraqi leaders – whereas lodging formal protests – are privately completely happy that Turkey is attempting to punish PKK, whose decades-long insurgency has claimed tens of 1000’s of lives.

Turkey’s offensive was launched two days after a uncommon go to by the prime minister of Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish area, Masrour Barzani, suggesting that he had been briefed on Ankara’s plans.

Read extra:

Iraq summons Turkey envoy in protest at Kurdistan offensive

Turkish workers fight for pay rises as inflation bites

Lights go out on Erdogan rival Kilicdaroglu who refused to pay soaring power bills