Turkey confirms 98,715 daily COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 6

Trend:

Turkey reported a document 98,715 day by day COVID-19 circumstances, bringing the overall variety of infections within the nation to 12,150,567, in accordance with its well being ministry, Trend studies.

The loss of life toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 221, whereas 80,402 extra individuals recovered within the final 24 hours.

A complete of 421,435 assessments had been performed over the previous day, it stated.