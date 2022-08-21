Turkey: Crashes at emergency sites kill at least 35 people

ISTANBUL — Turkish authorities on Sunday investigated a pair of secondary crashes at emergency websites that killed at the least 35 folks the day before today. In each instances, first responders tending to earlier collisions had been among the many lifeless.

Saturday’s tragedies occurred simply 250 kilometers (155 miles) aside in southern Turkey. The first occurred on the freeway between Gaziantep and Nizip when a passenger bus collided with emergency groups that had responded to a crash in Mardin Province, west of Derik.

Three firefighters, two paramedics and two journalists had been among the many 15 folks killed, in response to Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, Eight of the victims had been from the bus, he stated.

The Ilhas News Agency stated two of its journalists had been killed after pulling over to supply assist to folks concerned within the preliminary accident, during which a automobile got here off the freeway and slid down an embankment.

Television footage confirmed an ambulance with extreme rear injury and the bus turned on its aspect alongside the freeway. Gaziantep Gov. Davut Gul stated 22 folks had been injured within the secondary crash.

The different incident occurred late Saturday afternoon in Derik after the brakes of an articulated truck failed, inflicting it to crash into two different autos close to a gasoline station.

As first responders labored on the scene and crowds gathered to observe, one other truck misplaced management and ploughed into them.

Speaking from the location, Soylu stated 20 folks had been killed and 26 injured. A police officer was among the many victims, and two drivers had been detained as an investigation was launched, he stated.

Turkey has a poor file of street security. Some 5,362 folks died in visitors incidents final yr, in response to the federal government.