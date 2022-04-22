Turkey cuts power to opposition leader’s home after protest

The chief of Turkey’s most important opposition celebration stated authorities have reduce off the facility provide to his dwelling after he protested towards excessive vitality costs.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu had vowed earlier this 12 months to not pay his electrical energy payments till the Turkish authorities withdrew the family worth will increase.

In a video posted on Twitter on Thursday, he reported that his electrical energy had been “cut off”.

Residential and enterprise clients have been hit with costly utility payments after Turkish authorities sharply raised electrical energy tariffs on January 1.

The worth hikes sparked protests, and lots of small companies have displayed their payments on storefront home windows to point out how close to they have been to closing down.

To present some aid, the federal government launched a set of measures, together with readjusting the extent underneath which increased tariffs kick in for households and a few companies utilizing extra electrical energy.

But Kilicdaroglu — the chief of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) — stated he had not paid his payments since February to point out solidarity with round 3.5 million Turkish households that had their energy reduce off final 12 months for non-payment.

The 73-year-old additionally claimed that vitality costs have greater than 400% prior to now three years.

“Energy is a basic human right. It’s like bread, it’s like water, it’s like air. Electricity is my right,” he stated. “I wanted to be the voice of those who cannot pay.”

Turkey’s annual inflation price soared to a two-decade excessive of 61% in March, however specialists say the true price might be even increased.