Turkey ‘destroyed’ EU hopes by jailing Erdogan critic: MEPs

Turkey “deliberately destroyed” its probabilities of becoming a member of the EU by jailing Osman Kavala, a critic of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the European Parliament stated Thursday.

MEPs adopted a nonbinding decision strongly condemning the life sentence an Istanbul courtroom final week handed to Kavala on controversial costs of making an attempt to topple the federal government.

The 64-year-old philanthropist had already been held with out conviction for greater than 4 years.

“The current Turkish Government has deliberately destroyed any hopes of reopening its EU accession process or opening new chapters and closing open ones under the current circumstances,” the decision stated.

It known as Kavala’s detention “unjust, unlawful and illegitimate” and demanded his quick liberation.

The EU’s international coverage chief, Josep Borrell, stated simply after the decision that the bloc’s members “deeply regret” it.

On Wednesday, the EU’s commissioner for worldwide partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, advised the European Parliament that the sentence was “a chilling warning about the shrinking space for civil society in Turkey.”

Kavala, a soft-spoken mental and businessman, has denied the fees levelled in opposition to him and stated forward of the courtroom’s verdict that he was the goal of “judicial assassination.”

He was accused within the courtroom of funding large-scale anti-government protests in 2013, when Erdogan was prime minister. Erdogan has portrayed him as a leftist agent of the Hungarian-born US billionaire George Soros.

Previously, Kavala was additionally charged with involvement in a failed 2016 putsch seen as driving a extra authoritarian streak by Erdogan.

Turkey’s bid to restart EU membership negotiations have stalled as sharp tensions between Brussels and Ankara flare on quite a few points, together with elevated repression beneath Erdogan lately.

