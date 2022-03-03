Turkey evacuates 404 more citizens from Ukraine – Cavushoglu

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3

Trend:

Turkey evacuated 404 extra residents from Ukraine, Turkish Foreign

Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu wrote on his Twitter web page, Trend stories

citing Turkish media.

According to him, the variety of evacuated Turkish residents has

reached 8454 folks.

The minister famous that Turkish residents beforehand evacuated

from Ukraine arrived within the nation on a Turkish Airlines flight

from Bucharest and Warsaw.