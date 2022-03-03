Europe

Turkey evacuates 404 more citizens from Ukraine – Cavushoglu

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3

Trend:

Turkey evacuated 404 extra residents from Ukraine, Turkish Foreign
Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu wrote on his Twitter web page, Trend stories
citing Turkish media.

According to him, the variety of evacuated Turkish residents has
reached 8454 folks.

The minister famous that Turkish residents beforehand evacuated
from Ukraine arrived within the nation on a Turkish Airlines flight
from Bucharest and Warsaw.



