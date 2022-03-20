Turkey Foreign Minister Cavusoglu says Russia, Ukraine ‘close to agreement’

Turkey on Sunday mentioned Russia and Ukraine made progress on their negotiations to halt the invasion and the 2 warring sides have been near an settlement.

“Of course, it is not an easy thing to come to terms with while the war is going on, while civilians are killed, but we would like to say that momentum is still gained,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu mentioned in reside feedback from the southern Turkish province of Antalya.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We see that the parties are close to an agreement.”

Cavusoglu this week visited Russia and Ukraine as Turkey, which has sturdy bonds with the 2 sides, has tried to place itself as a mediator.

Ankara hosted the international ministers of Russia and Ukraine in Antalya final week.

Cavusoglu mentioned Turkey was in touch with the negotiating groups from the 2 international locations however he refused to disclose the main points of the talks as “we play an honest mediator and facilitator role.”

In an interview with every day Hurriyet, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin mentioned the perimeters have been negotiating six factors: Ukraine’s neutrality, disarmament and safety ensures, the so-called “de-Nazification,” removing of obstacles on the usage of the Russian language in Ukraine, the standing of the breakaway Donbass area, and the standing of Crimea annexed by Russia in 2014.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly appealed for peace, urging Russia to just accept “meaningful” talks for an finish to the invasion.

“This is the time to meet, to talk, time for renewing territorial integrity and fairness for Ukraine,” he mentioned, in his newest video posted on social media on Saturday.

Turkey mentioned it was able to host a gathering between Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We are working day and night for peace,” Cavusoglu mentioned on Sunday.

Read extra:

Talk peace now or suffer for generations, Ukraine’s Zelenskyy tells Russia

Russia fires hypersonic missiles in Ukraine again, destroys fuel storage site

Ten million have fled their homes in Ukraine: UN refugees chief