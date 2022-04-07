Turkey Hands Journalist Jamal Khashoggi Trial To Saudi Arabia

Jamal Khashoggi Killing: Right Groups are condemning the request of transferring suspects to Saudi Arabia

Istanbul:

A Turkish court docket dominated as anticipated on Thursday to halt the trial of Saudi suspects over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and switch it to Saudi Arabia, a call that comes as Ankara seeks to fix ties with Riyadh.

Last week the prosecutor referred to as for the Istanbul trial in absentia of 26 Saudi suspects to be transferred to Saudi authorities. Turkey’s justice minister later mentioned the federal government would approve the request, which was condemned by rights teams.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)