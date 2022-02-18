Turkey holds interest rates unchanged at 14 pct
Turkey’s central financial institution stored the benchmark rate of interest unchanged
on Thursday, preserving it at 14 %, Trend reviews citing Xinhua.
“While cumulative affect of the latest coverage selections is being
monitored, to create a basis for sustainable worth stability,
the great assessment of the coverage framework is being carried out
with the intention of encouraging everlasting liraization in all coverage
instruments of the financial institution,” it stated in a written assertion.
The financial institution stated it would proceed to make use of all obtainable devices
decisively throughout the framework of “liraization strategy” till
sturdy indicators level to a everlasting fall in inflation and the
medium-term 5 % goal is achieved in pursuit of the first
goal of worth stability.