Turkey holds interest rates unchanged at 14 pct

Turkey’s central financial institution stored the benchmark rate of interest unchanged

on Thursday, preserving it at 14 %, Trend reviews citing Xinhua.

“While cumulative affect of the latest coverage selections is being

monitored, to create a basis for sustainable worth stability,

the great assessment of the coverage framework is being carried out

with the intention of encouraging everlasting liraization in all coverage

instruments of the financial institution,” it stated in a written assertion.

The financial institution stated it would proceed to make use of all obtainable devices

decisively throughout the framework of “liraization strategy” till

sturdy indicators level to a everlasting fall in inflation and the

medium-term 5 % goal is achieved in pursuit of the first

goal of worth stability.