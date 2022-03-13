Turkey hopes for progress on evacuating Turks from Ukraine mosque: Cavusoglu

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated he hoped progress might be made on evacuating Turks caught in a mosque within the southern Ukrainian port metropolis of Mariupol on Sunday and that he sought assist from his Russian counterpart on the problem.

Ukraine’s overseas ministry stated on Saturday Russian forces had shelled the mosque, the place greater than 80 adults and youngsters,

together with Turkish residents, have taken refuge.

But Cavusoglu instructed a information convention at a diplomatic discussion board in Antalya that there was no harm to the mosque and that buses had been ready to evacuate the Turks, though contact couldn’t at present be established.