Turkey hopes for rapid ceasefire in Ukraine – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Turkey stands for

fast ceasefire in Ukraine, reaching an settlement on truce and

making certain the protected evacuation of civilians from fight zones,

Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar mentioned throughout the

go to to the Turkish army contingent base in Qatar, Trend stories with

reference to Anadolu.

Akar careworn that the Turkish authorities, together with President

Recep Tayyip Erdogan personally, are making each effort to finish

hostilities in Ukraine as quickly as attainable.

The minister added that Ankara stands for the settlement of all

disagreements within the area throughout the worldwide regulation via a

peaceable dialogue.

“Turkey hopes that the neighboring international locations will refuse to take

steps aimed toward escalating rigidity within the area,” Akar said. “There

should not be deadlocks in bilateral relations.”

Akar mentioned that the Turkish Armed Forces not solely shield the

pursuits of their nation, but additionally in case of necessity help

pleasant and fraternal international locations.

The minister careworn Turkey’s dedication within the struggle

in opposition to terrorism within the area.

Akar added that 33,926 terrorists have been killed within the area

from July 24, 2015 when Turkey introduced in regards to the starting of a

new stage within the struggle in opposition to terrorism and up until now.