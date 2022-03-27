Turkey hopes for rapid ceasefire in Ukraine – minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Turkey stands for
fast ceasefire in Ukraine, reaching an settlement on truce and
making certain the protected evacuation of civilians from fight zones,
Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar mentioned throughout the
go to to the Turkish army contingent base in Qatar, Trend stories with
reference to Anadolu.
Akar careworn that the Turkish authorities, together with President
Recep Tayyip Erdogan personally, are making each effort to finish
hostilities in Ukraine as quickly as attainable.
The minister added that Ankara stands for the settlement of all
disagreements within the area throughout the worldwide regulation via a
peaceable dialogue.
“Turkey hopes that the neighboring international locations will refuse to take
steps aimed toward escalating rigidity within the area,” Akar said. “There
should not be deadlocks in bilateral relations.”
Akar mentioned that the Turkish Armed Forces not solely shield the
pursuits of their nation, but additionally in case of necessity help
pleasant and fraternal international locations.
The minister careworn Turkey’s dedication within the struggle
in opposition to terrorism within the area.
Akar added that 33,926 terrorists have been killed within the area
from July 24, 2015 when Turkey introduced in regards to the starting of a
new stage within the struggle in opposition to terrorism and up until now.