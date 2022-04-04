Turkey is most dominant among all NATO members: Kremlin

Ankara is a big regional energy and essentially the most dominant

amongst all NATO member states, Kremlin mentioned, emphasizing Russia’s

relations with Turkey, Trend stories citing Daily Sabah.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, in an interview with the

Belarusian state tv, touched upon relations with Turkey

after negotiations between Russia and Ukraine had been held in

Istanbul.

He identified that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is a good

and robust political chief and mentioned: “Turkey is a really important

regional energy and nation. Our relations with Turkey are

glorious.”

He famous that there are completely different views on relations between the

two international locations and at some factors, the perimeters don’t absolutely agree with

one another.

“But the connection primarily based on mutual pursuits is dominant, so

the 2 international locations are creating huge financial initiatives.”

“Turkey has at all times been a sufficiently giant regional energy, and

Turkey has been a member of NATO for a few years,” he mentioned.

“However, regardless of this, it turned essentially the most dominant state among the many

NATO member sovereign states, particularly through the presidency of

Erdoğan. And this nation is a rustic that has the posh of

defending its pursuits.”

Citing that Turkish authorities advised NATO and the United States

that Ankara was not focused on taking part in sanctions

in opposition to Russia, Peskov mentioned additionally it is economically vital that

Turkey and Russia proceed the dialogue.

“This may be very beneficial. We attribute numerous worth to it,” he

mentioned.

Referring to strengthening cooperation between Turkey and Russia

in tourism and vitality, he famous: “We have an excellent perspective with

Turkey.”

“We are happy that Erdoğan has discovered the power to defend

and observe his pursuits, the pursuits of his nation and isn’t

within the mainstream (like Europe).

“As you understand, now all Europeans are within the mainstream however on

their very own account,” he mentioned.

“They spend, Washington makes cash. Because of its anger at

Russia, Europe is capturing itself within the foot,” he mentioned.