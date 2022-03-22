Turkey jails nephew of cleric Fethullah Gülen on terrorism charges

The nephew of exiled preacher Fethullah Gülen has been imprisoned on terrorism prices, based on Turkish media.

Selahaddin Gülen was sentenced on Tuesday in Ankara to 3 years and 4 months in jail for “belonging to a terrorist organisation”.

He had been the topic of an Interpol Red Notice issued at Turkey’s request and was arrested in Kenya in October 2020.

Selahaddin’s spouse was additionally “captured” in May 2021, based on the Anadolu information company.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has accused Fethullah Gülen of masterminding the failed coup in 2016 and has labelled him a “terrorist leader”.

Gülen — a former Erdogan ally who has been dwelling within the United States — says he heads a peaceable community of NGOs and companies and denies any involvement within the coup try.

Tens of 1000’s of individuals have been arrested for the reason that failed coup, accused of belonging to Gülen’s motion.

Ankara can be monitoring suspected members of the Gülen community overseas and claims to have “repatriated” a number of dozen individuals since 2016.