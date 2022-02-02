Turkey logs record daily COVID-19 cases: Ministry

Turkey has recorded 110,682 new COVID-19 infections within the area of 24 hours, its highest every day determine of the pandemic, well being ministry information confirmed on Wednesday.

In late December, every day circumstances stood at about 20,000 however have since surged as a result of extremely transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus. Data additionally confirmed 217 individuals died on account of COVID-19 in the identical 24-hour interval. The complete demise toll stands at greater than 87,000, based on the official tally.

Separately, Turkey’s coronavirus science council mentioned the anti-viral capsule molnupiravir shall be administered to early-stage COVID-19 sufferers over age 65 or with power diseases as of subsequent week.

In an announcement, the council mentioned the omicron variant now constituted virtually all circumstances of COVID-19 illness, although intensive care mattress occupancy price stood at 68.7 p.c throughout the nation.

“We maintain our forecast that the current course of the spread will not strain hospital capacity,” the assertion mentioned.

Countries rushed to purchase Merck’s molnupiravir after very promising preliminary outcomes, however subsequent firm information in late November indicated the drug was markedly much less efficient than beforehand thought.

