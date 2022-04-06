Turkey moves Ukrainian embassy back to Kyiv

Turkey has moved its embassy in Ukraine again to Kyiv after evacuating its employees final month for safety issues, the embassy tweeted late on Tuesday.

The advance of Russian forces towards Kyiv had compelled Turkey final month to relocate its embassy to Chernivtsi close to the Romanian border.

“We had shifted for a temporary period of time our activities to the city of Chernivtsi that has become our logistics center,” the embassy tweeted.

“As of today (Tuesday) we have returned to Kyiv, our home.”

Ukraine on Saturday mentioned Russian forces had been making a “rapid retreat” from northern areas across the capital and the town of Chernigiv because the Red Cross launched a recent evacuation effort from the besieged southern port of Mariupol.

Nearly 4.25 million Ukrainians have fled the nation throughout Russia’s invasion, whereas an extra 7.1 million are thought be internally displaced inside Ukraine, the United Nations mentioned Tuesday.

