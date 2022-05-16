Turkey must keep diplomatic balance of Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Erdogan adviser

Turkey should keep a fragile diplomatic steadiness following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in order that it stays capable of assist facilitate an eventual negotiated finish to the warfare, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman stated in an interview.

Ibrahim Kalin, who can also be Erdogan’s chief overseas coverage adviser, stated that whereas Ankara has criticized Moscow’s February 24 invasion and actions on the battlefield it could do no good to take a extra punitive stance in opposition to Russia.

NATO member Turkey, a Black Sea neighbor of the warring nations, has good ties with each and has opposed Western sanctions on Moscow. It has seen tens of hundreds of Russians – and a few oligarchs’ sanctioned yachts – arrive since warfare started.

Yet it has additionally provided Kyiv with armed drones and blocked some Russian naval passage to the Black Sea, and stands alone as having hosted talks between the Russian and Ukrainian overseas ministers and individually between their groups.

“We have opposed this war from the beginning” but additionally maintained contact with Moscow, Kalin stated on the weekend.

“They need someone – a trusted partner, negotiator, facilitator, moderator – someone in some position to be able to speak to the Russian side as well as to the Ukrainian side,” he instructed Reuters.

“We have been able to maintain this position since the beginning of the war and I think it is really in everybody’s shared interest that everybody maintains a balanced position.”

US ties

Russian forces started withdrawing from close to Kyiv after peace negotiations in Istanbul in late March.

Turkey has hosted no additional talks however in latest weeks it proposed finishing up a sea evacuation of wounded fighters holed up within the southern Ukrainian metropolis of Mariupol.

It was unclear when or whether or not Turkey would host talks for Russian and Ukrainian leaders Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “There is no magic formula to resolve this overnight,” Kalin stated.

Asked what may immediate Turkey to take a extra pro-Ukraine, punitive stance in opposition to Russia, he stated: “What good would it do?” It wouldn’t “change the outcome nor course of the war at this point,” he stated.

Ankara’s drone shipments have already angered Moscow, whereas its sanctions stance has irked some Western politicians.

There have been few clear indicators of warming relations with the West, underlined by Turkey’s criticism of potential new NATO members Sweden and Finland in latest days.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated on Sunday Turkey needed each Nordic nations to cease actions on their territories of teams seen by Ankara as terrorist organizations, in addition to to carry export bans on Turkey.

Yet Kalin pointed to a supportive letter the Biden administration despatched to the US Congress on the potential sale of 40 F-16 fighter jets to Turkey as a sign of progress.

“The Biden administration has taken a number of concrete, positive steps to move this thing forward” and obtain congressional approval for the deal, which might enhance bilateral ties and in addition NATO defenses in difficult occasions, he stated.

“More cooperation and understanding has been underway.”

