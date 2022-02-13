Turkey opposition leaders debate how to end Erdogan’s ‘one man rule’

The leaders of six opposition events in Turkey met Saturday to strategize about the way forward for the nation’s governing system — a transfer that goals to unseat the nation’s longtime ruler.

In a press release following the working dinner, the celebration leaders mentioned Turkey was experiencing “the deepest political and economic crisis” of its historical past and blamed it on the chief presidential system.

They mentioned their joint aim was to remodel Turkey’s governance right into a “strengthened parliamentary system”.

They didn’t point out President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan by title, however their clear goal is to discover a method to work collectively to unseat him.

After greater than 11 years as Turkey’s prime minister, Erdoğan was elected president in 2014.

At the time, the place was primarily ceremonial, nonetheless in 2017 Turkish voters accredited an government presidential system, tremendously increasing Erdoğan powers on the expense of these of the prime minister and parliament.

Erdoğan was re-elected the next yr.

Critics name the system “one-man rule”.

The leaders on the dinner included Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the top of the principle opposition Republican People’s Party CHP, Meral Akşener from the nationalist Good Party, in addition to Democracy and Progress Party’s Ali Babacan and Future Party’s Ahmet Davutoğlu.

Davutoğlu and Babacan had been co-founders of Erdoğan’s ruling celebration, AK, and served in high positions however broke away to kind their very own events in criticism of Erdoğan’s insurance policies.

The second-largest opposition celebration, the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party, or HDP, was not on the assembly.

HDP has been the goal of presidency’s assaults up to now, and lots of of its members, together with its former leaders, have been imprisoned over alleged hyperlinks to outlawed Kurdish militants.

Erdoğan has additionally accused CHP of siding with “terrorists.”

The subsequent parliamentary and presidential elections are scheduled for June 2023.