Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and wife test positive for Covid-19

Erdogan stated on Twitter that the couple had contracted the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and have been experiencing delicate signs.

“We will continue our work at home. We look forward to your prayers,” he stated.

Erdogan had traveled to Ukraine on Thursday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over the continued tensions with Russia within the space, earlier than returning dwelling to Turkey.

The Turkish President stated he was keen to function a mediator and host a summit between Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

