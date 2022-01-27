Turkey ready to host Zelenskyy, Putin to defuse tensions: Erdogan

“We are ready to host presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin in Turkey for negotiations,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan mentioned in a televised interview late Wednesday, reiterating that Turkey is able to assist any approach it could actually to defuse tensions between Ukraine and Russia, Trend stories citing Daily Sabah.

“There is no way Turkey can be OK with the tensions in Ukraine,” he mentioned.

“We want peace in our region, and we are ready to help to diffuse tensions any way we can.”

Erdogan additionally emphasised Turkey’s dedication to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and expressed his hopes that the area will not see a full-fledged conflict.

“Turkey has reiterated many times its commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity,” he mentioned.

“I’m hoping that Russia won’t launch a full-fledged invasion. We also have to tell Russia why some of its requests are unacceptable.”