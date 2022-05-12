Turkey rejects Iran accusations over dam-building activity

Turkey’s international ministry on Thursday dismissed Iranian criticism that Ankara’s dam-building exercise was answerable for drought.

“Claims that dams in Turkey cause sand and dust storms in our geography are far from scientific,” ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic mentioned in a press release.

Tehran on Tuesday mentioned Turkey’s upstream dam-building on shared waterways was “unacceptable,” calling on its neighbor to stop such exercise.

Iran has confronted frequent droughts lately, precipitated partly by local weather change, in addition to dam-building in neighboring nations.

“In order to stop sand and mud storms and to mitigate their detrimental results, every nation should first do its half and take the mandatory steps towards sustainable use of water and soil assets,” Bilgic said.

“It is not a realistic approach… for the Tehran administration to blame Turkey for such problems.”

The spokesman also said Ankara believed the waters shared by Iran and Turkey were “an element of cooperation rather than conflict” between the neighboring countries.

“Turkey is open to any rational and scientific cooperation with Iran regarding this issue,” he said.

Neither country is party to the 1997 United Nations Watercourses Convention that regulates the use of transnational water resources.

