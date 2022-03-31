Turkey says gas pipeline with Israel not possible in short term

A possible fuel pipeline challenge between Turkey and Israel just isn’t attainable within the short-term and constructing an alternate system to chop dependence on Russia won’t occur shortly, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated on Thursday.

Turkey and Israel have in current weeks been working to fix their long-strained ties, and vitality has emerged as a possible space of cooperation.

Turkish media on Thursday reported President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying he was “very, very hopeful” for vitality cooperation with Israel, and he hoped to debate the difficulty with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

“If we discuss this subject with Bennett after Ramadan and we take steps immediately, the process will accelerate for Israel-Turkey cooperation, east Mediterranean crude oil and natural gas,” he informed reporters on his airplane getting back from a visit to Uzbekistan.

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins on April 2.

The regional rivals expelled ambassadors in 2018 and have usually traded barbs over the Palestinian battle, Turkish help of the Hamas militant group, which runs Gaza, and different points.

Speaking to broadcaster A Haber, Cavusoglu stated he would journey to Israel and Palestine with Energy Minister Fatih Donmez in mid-May and would focus on the appointment of ambassadors along with his Israeli counterpart throughout the go to.

