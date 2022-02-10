Asia
Turkey says Israel normalization does not mean Palestinian policy change
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated on Thursday that Turkey normalizing relations with Israel wouldn’t imply a change in Ankara’s Palestinian coverage, forward of an anticipated go to by Israeli President Isaac Herzog subsequent month.
He was talking to state broadcaster TRT Haber, underlining feedback he made earlier this week that Turkey won’t flip its again on its dedication to a Palestinian state with the intention to dealer nearer ties with Israel.
