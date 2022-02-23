Turkey seeks extradition of gang leader from UAE

Turkey has requested the United Arab Emirates to extradite a convicted crime boss who fled prosecution and accused the allies of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of significant misdemeanors, state information company reported on Wednesday.

The justice ministry has requested the UAE to “temporarily arrest Sedat Peker for his eventual extradition to Turkey,” the Anadolu information company reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Peker’s accusations in opposition to Erdogan’s allies – together with a former prime minister, prime officers and their kin – ranged from corruption to drug trafficking.

In June, an Istanbul prosecutor’s workplace stated it launched an investigation into the homicide of a Turkish Cypriot journalist 25 years in the past, after Peker stated the killing was ordered by a former Turkish minister.

Peker, 49, rose to prominence within the Nineteen Nineties as a gangland determine and was sentenced to 14 years in jail in 2007 for crimes together with forming and main a legal gang.

He has said in June that he is in Dubai, though Reuters was not been capable of confirm his whereabouts.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, one of many folks Peker has focused up to now, have strongly rejected the accusations.

Read extra:

UAE, Turkey sign 13 agreements during Erdogan’s meeting with Mohammed bin Zayed

Turkey launches probe into 1996 killing after gang leader’s claims

Erdogan calls on UAE’s private sector to invest in Turkey